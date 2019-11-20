Alabama parole board denies release for Franklin County rapist, Madison County robbers

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday denied parole to 17 violent offenders, including inmates from Franklin and Madison counties.

Parole was opposed in all cases by the attorney general’s office. Sentencing information is from the Alabama Department of Corrections public website.

PAROLE DENIED: Tanya Lynn Wiginton was sentenced Feb. 27, 2018 to seven years in prison in the 2016 second-degree rape of a 14-year-old Franklin County boy. VOCAL and the Franklin County District Attorney opposed the parole.

PAROLE DENIED: Terrence Darby Rogers was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and 10 years for drug possession in Madison County. He had been sent to prison in 2009 for four years on drug charges in Madison County. The attorney general’s office testified that Rogers has violated prison disciplinary rules as recently as last month.

PAROLE DENIED: Kiarah Donque Jones was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in Madison County. He was later paroled but then violated parole in 2018. The attorney general’s office testified Wednesday that Jones has had 25 disciplinary infractions in prison.

PAROLE DENIED: Michael Scott Moisan Jr. was sentenced in 1999 to life in prison for murder in Montgomery County. A representative from the attorney general’s office noted Moisan has served 20 years of his life sentence. “He took a life. Twenty years is not enough,” the representative told the board members. Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) also opposed parole.

PAROLE DENIED: Markyle Jabori Khalfani was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Mobile County. The attorney general’s office reported Khalfani has had two prison disciplinary infractions this year.

PAROLE DENIED: Lacarus Keith Hunter was sentenced in 2005 to 25 years in prison for murder in Greene County. VOCAL opposed parole in this case, as did the victim’s mother, who told the board members “Not a day goes by that I don’t long for my child.” The victim’s mother talked about how it feels “not to have a child that says ‘momma, I love you.’” A representative of VOCAL called the murder “very brutal,” noting the victim was shot in the head. The attorney general’s office, joining the district attorney in opposition to parole, testified Hunter was cited for a fight with a weapon in prison in which he stabbed another inmate.

PAROLE DENIED: Daniel Webster Ordon of Dothan was sentenced on April 2, 2018 to six years in prison on five counts of second-degree sodomy. The Houston County District Attorney testified in opposition to parole, noting that Ordon seduced a teenage boy over Facebook. “Please don’t let him out at this time,” the district attorney said, joining VOCAL and the attorney general in opposition.

PAROLE DENIED: Christopher Dionne Ray Jr. was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Mobile County. He was later paroled but violated his parole in 2018. The attorney general’s office said Ray has had multiple disciplinary infractions in prison.

PAROLE DENIED: Walter Eugene Toney was sentenced in 1990 to 40 years in prison for first-degree rape in Lee County. VOCAL opposed Toney’s parole.

PAROLE DENIED: David Matthew Thomas was sentenced in 1984 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Jefferson County after having been convicted four years earlier for rape and another robbery. Appeals court records state that as the victim in the 1984 conviction “was getting out of her car (the suspect) ordered her into the car. As he got into the car with her, she stated, he had a knife. (The victim) went on to relate the story of how the assailant robbed her and was scared away when some other persons drove into the parking deck.” Thomas was sentenced in 1980 to 12 years in prison for rape and robbery in Shelby County. The attorney general’s office spoke in opposition and on behalf of the Jefferson County District Attorney who also objected to parole.

PAROLE DENIED: Carlos S. Ellis was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and three years for receiving stolen property in Mobile County. The attorney general’s office noted Ellis has had 24 prison disciplinary infractions, including two recently.

PAROLE DENIED: Jeremy Lynn Colvin was sentenced on Aug. 16, 2018 to 20 years in prison for a 2013 third-degree robbery in Pickens County.

PAROLE DENIED: Roosevelt King III was sentenced in June 2017 to 15 years in prison for second-degree domestic violence in Mobile County. His prior record includes a five-year prison sentence in 2010 for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. The attorney general’s office reported King has several prison disciplinary infractions.

PAROLE DENIED: Chadwick W. Blankenship was sentenced in 2004 to 17 years in prison for manslaughter in Shelby County. He has already been paroled once in his criminal career, having been released from prison in 2001 while serving a 10-year sentence for three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. The attorney general’s office testified Blankenship is “anything but a model inmate,” with 23 prison disciplinary infractions.

PAROLE DENIED: Coolidge Brown was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison on nine counts of child pornography (possession of obscenity of person under 17) in Dale County.

PAROLE DENIED: Ruben Corey McNabb was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County. The Associated Press reported McNabb was charged with first-degree robbery for allegedly using a handgun to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and food stamps from a Winn Dixie store in June 2001. The Houston County District Attorney opposed parole, and the attorney general’s office testified McNabb has had five prison disciplinary infractions.

PAROLE DENIED: Medical Parole was denied for Stephanie Gravlee, who killed a woman with her car while driving drunk at .25 blood alcohol level, three times the legal limit. She has served only half her 23-year sentence for murder. The victim’s mother asked the Elmore County District Attorney to represent her at the hearing in opposition to parole. VOCAL also opposed Gravlee’s parole.