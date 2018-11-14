I-Team: Alabama parole board's corrective action plan submitted

Alabama's Board of Pardons and Paroles has submitted its corrective action plan to Governor Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall. This comes after a 30-day “implementation period” from Ivey for the Board to come up with a way to improve in four areas overseen by it.

The Board was tasked to come up with a plan to fix the pitfalls uncovered in a WAAY 31 I-Team investigation into how the parole board released Jimmy Spencer, who had multiple run-ins with police but was never sent back to prison. He is now accused of murdering three people.

The Board says it will review its plan prior to parole hearings and plans on following actions in the next 30 days to ensure adequate preparation for hearings. The plan has addressed three key areas; making sure proper respect is shown for victims, that adequate preparation is done for hearings and making sure the board is properly supervising parolees.

In the plan, it says all officers will get new training on procedures. It also discusses exploring legislative action and that amending some laws could enhance their ability to supervise violent offenders.

There is a plan to hire 25 more officers to handle the increased caseload, and they want to meet with the state personnel department to talk about increasing pay for officers.

The corrective action plan is below: