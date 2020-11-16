Alabama officials react, prepare for release after Moderna says coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective

For the second Monday in a row, the country got very exciting news about the development of a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna says its candidate was more than 94% effective in its latest trials. Last week, we learned Pfizer's candidate was more than 90% effective. Both of these drugmakers are likely to seek emergency authorization from the FDA by the end of the month.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said Monday that healthcare workers and chronically ill people in Alabama could receive the coronavirus vaccine in about a month.

Operation Warp Speed, developed by the federal government, has a goal to produce and deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine across the country, and it's still unknown how many will be sent to North Alabama.

ADPH said it thinks the vaccine could be distributed by mid-December, and although not everyone will be eligible to receive it initially, it will be free to everyone, when they're eligible, no matter if they have insurance or not.

The state department of public health said the FDA is expected to take about two weeks to review vaccine products, and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices will study the data and make a recommendation.

State Health Officer, Scott Harris, explained with large amounts of the vaccine already being produced and stored, the federal government will allocate vaccine supplies to different states.

On Monday, when Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about the rising cases in Alabama, she pointed to the vaccines that will most likely be requesting emergency authorization form the FDA soon.

"Well, certainly we are watching those very closely. We've got a bright spot on the horizon with two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna, saying that they've got vaccines that are 90% and 95% effective, respectively. Hope is on the way, and we've just gotta stay strong and continue our protocols with masks, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. So y'all just stay tuned. We're gonna get through this. Hope is at the end of the light," she said.

Ivey wouldn't say if she plans on adjusting the Safer at Home order or imposing more restrictions with the rising number of cases. She wouldn't address if there would be another shutdown in Alabama, saying she doesn't do speculation.