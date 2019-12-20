Clear

Alabama officers shoot woman during search for man already in jail

The man used to live at the house where the shooting happened.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Officers who mistakenly entered a home trying to arrest an Alabama man who was already in jail shot a woman who was inside.

Family members say that 19-year-old Ann Rylee was wounded during a raid Thursday. She's hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran says officers opened fire because the woman pointed a shotgun at officers. But he says it's unclear why officers didn't know that a man they were searching for had been arrested a day earlier.

