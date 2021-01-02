Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian named head coach for the Longhorns

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is heading to Texas as the new head coach of the Longhorns, the university announced.

Sarkisian will replace Tom Herman who was fired Saturday.

The Broyles Award winner is expected to remain with the Crimson Tide through the end of the season, meaning he will handle offensive coordinator duties during the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, according to multiple reports.

Before joining Alabama in 2019, Sarkisian spent two years in the NFL as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He also served as a head coach at the University of Southern California and the University of Washington, posting a 46-35 record as a head coach.