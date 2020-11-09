Alabama native recounts Army service, journey to Redstone Arsenal

For almost 23 years, Ray Campbell was a logistics officer in the U.S. Army.

He set off on that journey as a cadet in Alabama A&M University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps, just right up the road from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama – where he’d return over two decades later.

The cadre Campbell met at A&M was instrumental in his decision to serve his country.

During his 22 years and eight months in uniform, he served with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 1st Armored Division in Ansbach, Germany; 24th Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia; Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; and deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm/Operation Desert Shield – to name a few.

Campbell served in a variety of roles ranging from platoon leader, maintenance control officer and company commander to chief of a command logistics review team, plans/operations officer, executive officer to instructor and professor of military science.

Though it had many twists and turns, the journey began in Alabama and brought Campbell right back here to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command where he works in the AMCOM Logistics Center Program Acquisition Logistics Directorate.

The Hillsboro, Alabama, native originally working as a contractor after retirement and became a government employee in 2012.

“Do what is right and be accountable for your actions” is Campbell’s guiding principle – both in and out of uniform.

The married father of two adult children and grandfather of three said “working with fantastic people” is the most rewarding aspect of his job and “serving my country” was the driving force during his time in the Army.

Campbell has lived a life of service to this country that began over 40 years ago and today he is still providing what he calls “A-1 support to the customer” – the Soldier.