WSB TV, the ABC affiliate in Atlanta, and other outlets are reporting that Alabama native and baseball legend Hank Aaron has died.

Legendary Atlanta Brave and Major League Baseball record holder Hank Aaron died Friday at the age of 86, according to Aaron’s daughter.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934, Henry Louis Aaron was one of eight children born to Herbert and Estella Aaron.