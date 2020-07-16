Alabama native appointed Interim U.S. Attorney by Attorney General William Barr

Attorney General William P. Barr announced Thursday that of Prim F. Escalona has been appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

As Interim U.S. Attorney, Escalona will serve as the Northern District of Alabama’s chief federal law enforcement officer, supervising an office of approximately 48 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 38 support staff, and 12 contract support staff. Escalona will be responsible for prosecuting federal criminal offenses and representing the United States in civil litigation in the district.

She replaces Jay Town, whose resignation took effect Wednesday. Town left to take a job with a defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company in Huntsville. (Read more HERE)

“I am pleased to appoint Prim F. Escalona as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Prim is a dedicated public servant with extensive legal experience. Prim’s commitment to preserving the rule of law and dedication to the mission of the Department of Justice will make her an outstanding U.S. Attorney for her home state of Alabama,” Barr said in a news release.

Also from the release:

“Prim is an exceptional lawyer, an excellent manager, and a person of great integrity and the highest ethical standards. Prim has been front and center in our efforts to advance the Department’s legislative agenda with Congress, working on issues ranging from child exploitation to violent crime reduction,” said Stephen E. Boyd, Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs, and a native of Birmingham, Alabama.

“Prim played an integral role in the roll out of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the Department’s successful anti-crime initiative. PSN is based on building strong working relationships between the Department and the local law enforcement community, and I know Prim will enthusiastically bring that perspective to her work in the Northern District. Prim shares the values of the people of Alabama, and police forces across the state can rest assured that they have a strong ally in their U.S. Attorney.”

Escalona has held multiple leadership positions within the Department of Justice. For the past two years, Escalona has served in the Department’s Office of Legislative Affairs as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, where she managed an expansive legislative portfolio and helped establish and manage a new Department component, the State and Local Law Enforcement Coordination Section.

Prior to her time in the Office of Legislative Affairs, Escalona served in the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Policy as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General, where she developed and reviewed policy initiatives for the Attorney General.

Prior to her tenure at the Department of Justice, Escalona was an associate at Maynard, Cooper & Gale, a visiting assistant professor at the University of Alabama School of Law, a Deputy Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Alabama, and a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Montgomery, Alabama.

Escalona also served as a legislative assistant for two members of the U.S. Senate.

Escalona received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law, where she graduated summa cum laude and Order of the Coif.

Escalona was a member of the Bench and Bar Legal Honor Society, and received the Harrison Award and the Dean Thomas W. Christopher Award.

Escalona received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from Birmingham-Southern College, where she graduated magna cum laude.