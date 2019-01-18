MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's options for replacing state prisons could include leasing facilities built by a private firm.
Ivey in her inaugural address Monday said that she would be announcing a prison plan in the coming days.
Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in a Friday email that the department is evaluating the possible construction of three new regional men's correctional facilities.
Horton said the analysis will evaluate the best approach for constructing the facilities "either through a bond issue, or a build-lease option."
Legislators in 2017 rejected a prison construction bill because of concerns about the price tag and job losses when existing prisons closed.
State Sen. Cam Ward said one option before Ivey is to contract with a company that builds prisons and "lease it back."
Related Content
- Alabama might lease prisons, instead of building them
- 3 Alabama prison officers arrested
- Alabama prison official on administrative leave
- Alabama prison guard faces contraband charges
- Alabama students build classrooms for Honduras
- Execution date set for terminally ill prisoner in Alabama
- Company picked for Alabama prison care sued in Mississippi
- Alabama inmate who killed 2 found dead in prison infirmary
- Alabama maximum, medium security prison guards to get raises
- ACLU calls for Alabama to reduce prison sentencing