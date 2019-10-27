Alabama men’s basketball rolls past Georgia Tech in charity exhibition

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team used a big second half to defeat Georgia Tech, 93-65, in a charity exhibition game at Coleman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. All net proceeds from the contest will be donated to the American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund.

Alabama was led by freshman Jaden Shackelford, who scored 21 points off the bench to knock down 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Thanks in large part to Shackelford's efforts, the Crimson Tide reserves outscored its counterparts by 18, 40-22, in the contest.

Sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. (Hazel Green grad) stuffed the stat sheet, compiling 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Junior John Petty Jr. added 15 points, including 13 in the second half, while junior Alex Reese tossed in nine points.

The Crimson Tide shot 32-of-77 from the field and 17-of-37 from beyond the arc. The Tide also cashed in on 12-of-15 (80 percent) of its tries from the foul line.

The 17 treys were just two off the Alabama single-game record of 19 made three-pointers, which came against East Tennessee State on Dec. 1, 2004. Six different UA players hit shot from beyond the arc in Sunday's contest. The Tide assisted on 21 of its 32 made field goals in the game.

Alabama forced 24 turnovers and outrebounded Georgia Tech, 44-32. The Crimson Tide also registered 40 bench points.

Alabama made 11-of-18 threes on its way to outscoring the Yellow Jackets 53-23 in the second half.

Alabama will open the regular season against Penn on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will be available on SEC Network+.