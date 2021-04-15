Alabama medical marijuana bill heads to key House vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers inched closer to approving medical marijuana legislation.

The House Health Committee on Thursday approved the legislation by Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives for debate.

The proposal would allow people with a qualifying medical condition, such as cancer, epilepsy or a terminal illness, to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote in February. However, the House of Representatives has traditionally been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals and required the bill to go through two committees.