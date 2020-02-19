Clear
Alabama medical marijuana bill heads to committee vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday morning and could vote the same day.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Medical marijuana legislation that would allow people to be prescribed marijuana for 15 medical conditions is headed to its first vote in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for certain conditions, including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain, and to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

