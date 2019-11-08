Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama medical cannabis group begins drafting bill

The bill would create a Medical Cannabis Commission to manage issuing medical cannabis cards to patients.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 10:31 AM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama commission considering laws about medical marijuana met at the State House to discuss the draft of a medical marijuana bill that'll be introduced to the Legislature next year.

News outlets report the Medical Marijuana Study Commission met Thursday, the last time they'll meet before the Dec. 1 filing deadline.

Sen. Tim Melson, and commission chair, asked commission members to study the proposal and make any recommended changes.

Melson championed a medical marijuana bill last spring. It went through the Alabama Senate but stalled at the House.

The bill would create a Medical Cannabis Commission to manage issuing medical cannabis cards to patients.

The bill would empower the commission to add or remove qualifying conditions based on scientific evidence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events