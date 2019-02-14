WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) - A high school teacher in Wedowee, Alabama, is accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old student.
Al.com reported Wednesday that 30-year-old David Brenton Burkhalter has been arrested on charges including second-degree rape and sodomy. Wedowee police say they learned of allegations against the Randolph County High School algebra and geometry teacher last week. It's unclear who reported the allegations to authorities.
Police say a multi-agency investigation determined the allegations were credible, and charging documents say the female student was raped by Burkhalter as recently as last month.
Burkhalter was being held at the Randolph County Jail. His bail has been set at $1 million. Court records do not show whether Burkhalter has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Related Content
- Alabama math teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
- Shortage of math and science teachers in Limestone County
- Alabama teacher faces sex charge involving student
- Math Summit underway in Huntsville
- Alabama man accused of raping girl, 5, has been arrested
- Alabama teens accused of crime spree involving kidnap, rape
- Alabama teacher accused of sex acts with girl in classroom
- Alabama teachers getting pay raise
- Scientists say bees can do basic math
- Tuscaloosa teacher accused of having sexual contact with student