Alabama math teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student

Police say a multi-agency investigation determined the allegations were credible.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) - A high school teacher in Wedowee, Alabama, is accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old student.

Al.com reported Wednesday that 30-year-old David Brenton Burkhalter has been arrested on charges including second-degree rape and sodomy. Wedowee police say they learned of allegations against the Randolph County High School algebra and geometry teacher last week. It's unclear who reported the allegations to authorities.

Police say a multi-agency investigation determined the allegations were credible, and charging documents say the female student was raped by Burkhalter as recently as last month.

Burkhalter was being held at the Randolph County Jail. His bail has been set at $1 million. Court records do not show whether Burkhalter has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

