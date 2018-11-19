Clear

Alabama man sentenced to 40 years in prison for toddler's death

Gargis received a maximum sentence for his charges.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Shannon Gargis was sentenced in Franklin County Monday for the killing of his girlfriend's toddler more than two years ago. He was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse for the death of Serenity Renfore.

According to the Franklin County District Attorney, Joey Rushing, Gargis received a total of 20 years for each charge and will serve 40 years in prison. That was the maximum sentence he could receive.

