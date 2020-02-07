Clear
Alabama man sentenced in $43 robbery, slaying of store clerk

An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the robbery and slaying of a clerk whose wallet contained just $43 when he was shot to death.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson announced on Thursday that 27-year-old Maurice Pope was found guilty of capital murder. He won't be eligible for parole.

Pope and a co-defendant were accused of killing Selma package store employee Orlando Robinson in January 2014. Prosecutors and police alleged the two entered the store, eyed the cash register and followed him outside.

Investigators determined Pope shot Robinson in the back and the men stole his wallet.

