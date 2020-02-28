Alabama man ordered to complete counseling, community service for popping 'Baby Trump' balloon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man arrested for slashing a towering protest balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby has been ordered to attend counseling and complete community service for a chance at getting the charges dismissed.

If 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson finishes the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s diversion program, the case and charges against him could be removed from his record. Hutchinson will also be required to pay $3,500 to the group that rents out the 20-foot-tall inflatable.

Hutchinson's accused of deflating the diaper-clad “Baby Trump” during a University of Alabama football game the President attended in November.