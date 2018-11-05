Clear
Alabama man indicted in shooting, burning of man

An Alabama man has been indicted in the killing of another man who authorities said had been shot and set on fire.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:57 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been indicted in the killing of another man who authorities said had been shot and set on fire.

Court records made public Monday show that a Jefferson County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Rajuar Akeil Key last month. Al.com reports he was charged with intentional murder in the February killing of 29-year-old Monty Lewayne Davis. His body was found when deputies responded to a report of a brush fire.

Authorities have said Key accused Davis of stealing marijuana from him and owing him money. They said the two began arguing and then fighting and that Key shot Davis.

Authorities said Key set the body on fire to destroy evidence and prevent or prolong the identification process.

It's unclear if Key has a lawyer who could comment.

