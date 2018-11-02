Alabama man gets life in slaying of woman dumped behind home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman and dumping her body behind his home will serve life in prison without parole.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Brad Almond imposed the sentence on 60-year-old Charles Richard Sexton after he admitted his guilt during a hearing Thursday.
The man was set to go on trial next week in the slaying of 30-year-old Jennette Sims Brannon.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that Sexton cut Brannon's throat during an argument at his home in Coaling on Dec. 21, 2016. He put her body in a rolling garbage can and pushed it off an embankment behind this house.
The victim's mother, Johnnie Brannan, was in tears after the hearing. She says her family is serving a life sentence of their own following the murder.
