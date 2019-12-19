CENTRE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 68-year-old mother.
Larry Bodily, 51, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted last month of the murder of Karen Willmon, who was reported missing on Valentine's Day in 2017.
Her body was found days later in the Centre home she shared with Bodily. She had been shot, beaten, wrapped in black plastic and tucked between a pile of wood and a garage wall.
Related Content
- Alabama man gets life for fatally shooting, beating mom
- Alabama inmate fatally stabbed
- Federal judge clears Alabama officer in fatal shooting
- The man suspected of fatally shooting an Alabama police officer is in custody, officials say
- Man indicted in wife's beating death at their Alabama home
- Man convicted in 2015 beating death of Alabama woman
- Teen fatally shot in central Alabama subdivision
- Alabama inmate fatally stabbed, several others injured
- Former Alabama corrections supervisor indicted in beating
- Man arrested five months after fatal shooting in Limestone Co.
Scroll for more content...