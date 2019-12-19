Alabama man gets life for fatally shooting, beating mom

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 68-year-old mother.

Larry Bodily, 51, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted last month of the murder of Karen Willmon, who was reported missing on Valentine's Day in 2017.

Her body was found days later in the Centre home she shared with Bodily. She had been shot, beaten, wrapped in black plastic and tucked between a pile of wood and a garage wall.