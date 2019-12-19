Clear

Alabama man gets life for fatally shooting, beating mom

Larry Bodily; (Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office); Courtesy of ABC 33/40

Larry Bodily, 51, was sentenced Wednesday.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 68-year-old mother.

Larry Bodily, 51, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted last month of the murder of Karen Willmon, who was reported missing on Valentine's Day in 2017.

Her body was found days later in the Centre home she shared with Bodily. She had been shot, beaten, wrapped in black plastic and tucked between a pile of wood and a garage wall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events