Clear

Alabama man gets 198 years in prison for child sex crimes

Long was convicted in December of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 200 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl in Elmore County.

Dennis Long received a 198-year sentence from Circuit Judge Bill Lewis in Elmore County court on Tuesday. Long was convicted in December of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 for abusing a girl over a two-year period, beginning when she was 9.

Court records show Long also has two prior child sex offenses.

Lewis explained that he chose to sentence Long well above guidelines for the crime because he didn't want the man to be let out of prison again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events