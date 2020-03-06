Questions remain after Alabama man executed in Birmingham police murders before accomplice

On Friday, people across the country are talking about the execution of an Alabama man.

Nathaniel Woods was executed at the Holman Correctional Facility Thursday night after the Supreme Court denied his request for a delay.

Woods was convicted of capital murder in 2004 as an accomplice in the murders of three Birmingham police officers.

Huntsville Police explained to us on Friday why Nathaniel Woods was charged and later convicted for capital murder even though he didn't shoot the gun used to murder three Birmingham officers. They tell us evidence is crucial in a case like this.

"Even if they're even holding the weapon in a particular case of robbery, burglary, or even murder they could still be charged with the same charge," says Lt. Michael Johnson, spokesperson for Huntsville Police.

Nathaniel Woods was at the scene when his friend shot and killed 3 Birmingham officers in 2004. Sixteen years later, he was executed by lethal injection in South Alabama.

Some people said they want to know why he was put to death before the man who admitted he fired the deadly shots.

Huntsville Police told us in the state of Alabama you can be charged with the same crime as the person who did the killing if the evidence proves you didn't try to stop a crime from happening.

"It goes back to the evidence can we gather in this particular case that shows they had some involvement in some form," says Johnson.

The execution caused a wave of reaction online from celebrities and Alabama state officials. And some people in North Alabama say justice was served.

"If you're a participant in an act like that, you're guilty. I'm sure justice was served," says Jeremy Branning, who lives in Gurley.

The man who admitted to shooting multiple shots and killing the three officers, Kerry Spencer, is still on death row. An execution date for him has not been set at this time.