Alabama man convicted of pulling gun at immigration rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man accused of pulling a gun at an immigration rally in Alabama earlier this year has been convicted of menacing and reckless endangerment.

Al. com reported a judge in Huntsville convicted former high school teacher Shane Ryan Sealy on two charges Tuesday.

Judge Lonzo Robison sentenced Sealy to 160 days in jail and two years of probation.

Defense Attorney Joshua Graff said Sealy will appeal the conviction. Neither Graff nor Sealy would make any other comment.

Prosecutors say Sealy was arrested June 30 after pulling a Glock semi-automatic pistol during a Keep Families Together Rally in Huntsville. They say Sealy marched around the park holding a sign that said "ice, ice, baby," a phrase referring to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

An argument broke out between Sealy and several protesters.

