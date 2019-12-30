Alabama man charged with abusing baby who had 22 broken ribs

WILSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after his 3-month-old daughter was found to have a broken arm, broken leg and 22 broken ribs.
Dashun Montae Bush, 19, of Wilsonville was arrested last week. He has since posted bail and been released from custody.
Calera police say the girl's mother took the baby to a hospital early this month when it became apparent that something was wrong. The girl has since been placed in state custody.
It's unclear if Bush has a lawyer.
