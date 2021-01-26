Alabama man charged for breaking into U.S. Capitol ordered to remain in federal custody

A federal judge ordered an Alabama man to remain in custody after his arrest for the U.S. Capitol riots.

The judge's order in Joshua Matthew Black's case comes after his detention hearing last week.

The judge found that the Leeds man is a danger to the community.

Black was seen on the U.S. Senate floor after he and other rioters entered the Capitol Jan. 6. He is charged for violent entry and disorderly conduct on “Restricted building or grounds.”

