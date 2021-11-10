Blount County man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Blount County man faces assault and other charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, of Cleveland is chartged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officeers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, the DOJ said. He was arrested in Cleveland.

Court records say video footage shows Nix striking a flagpole against the East House doors at the Capitol building, then hitting an officer with the flagpole before throwing the object at them. He is also accused of using a black baton to attempt smashing the doors' glass panes.

Nix is one of more than 675 individuals who have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to the DOJ. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.