Alabama man accused of threatening Jewish man on Facebook

Police in Alabama say a man used Facebook to threaten another man with whom he had disagreed online.

Southside police Sgt. Jay Freeman tells The Gadsden Times 55-year-old Stanley Gregory Bell was arrested Monday at a bird sanctuary and charged with making a terrorist threat.

A Gadsden man filed a police report Oct. 28 saying he had been harassed online because he was Jewish. The report said the suspect told the man he would kill him and his brother, using a slur about gay people.

The victim said they had previous online disagreements and Bell had made disparaging comments about the Jewish community that led to a verbal argument.

Freeman says the FBI is involved because of the possibility of a hate crime.

It's unclear whether Bell has a lawyer.

