Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport

Airport police cited him with a weapons charge.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 11:16 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

It's reported the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man's carry-on bag on New Year's Day.

A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned. Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man's identity wasn't immediately released.

The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.

