Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport

WASHINGTON - An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
It's reported the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man's carry-on bag on New Year's Day.
A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned. Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man's identity wasn't immediately released.
The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.
