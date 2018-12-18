Clear
Alabama mall shooting suspect seeks lower bond

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man charged in the shooting that led to a police killing of a black man in a crowded Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving is asking a judge to lower his bond.

An attorney for 20-year-old Erron Brown has filed a request to reduce his bail from $125,000 to $60,000. A motion filed Monday in Birmingham says Brown has no felony convictions and would abide by an electronic monitoring system.

Prosecutors haven't responded to the request.

Brown is jailed on an attempted murder charge in the wounding of a teenager who was shot at a mall in suburban Birmingham. An officer who heard the gunfire shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., apparently believing he was the shooting suspect. Protesters are pushing for the arrest of the still-unidentified officer who killed Bradford.

