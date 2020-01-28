MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers could once again debate the idea of starting a state lottery.
Republican. Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark says he will introduce a lottery bill in the legislative session that begins next week. Clouse's proposal would split proceeds between the state’s pre-kindergarten program and college scholarships.
A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate last year, but it did not get a vote in the House.
Related Content
- Alabama lottery bill would fund pre-K, college scholarships
- Senate committee advances Alabama lottery bill
- Alabama Senate narrowly approves lottery bill
- Lawmaker: Alabama lottery bill 'dead' for session
- Senate committee approves lottery bill
- Alabama Pre-K considered best state-funded program in country
- 42 new Pre-K classes funded for North Alabama
- Proposed bill could make the lottery a reality in Alabama
- Lottery bill stalls in Alabama House, fails procedural vote
- Tennesseans have mixed reactions to Alabama lottery bill not passing
Scroll for more content...