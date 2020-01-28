Clear

Alabama lottery bill would fund pre-K, college scholarships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers could once again debate the idea of starting a state lottery.

Republican. Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark says he will introduce a lottery bill in the legislative session that begins next week. Clouse's proposal would split proceeds between the state’s pre-kindergarten program and college scholarships.

A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate last year, but it did not get a vote in the House.

