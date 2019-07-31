Alabama looking into direct wine delivery to your front door

How does wine shipped directly to your door sound?

A task force is studying the issue as we speak to find the best way to make it legal in Alabama.

We have reaction from the people it will impact the most.

Right now, wine and liquor sales are strictly regulated by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board. Some store owners told us that protects you, the consumer.

"Is that wine being shipped on a climate controlled container from the winery to your house? Once it arrives at your house, is it sitting on the front porch? Is it sitting in the sun for eight hours?" said Lara Isbell, the general manager for Liquor Express and Craft Beer Store on University Drive in Huntsville.

Lara Isbell says if wine is shipped directly to your door, she wants to make sure your prized purchase is protected. She also wants protections as well.

"My concerns there is that everything is fair and equitable for the retailer as well as the consumer," said Isbell.

In Alabama, stores must purchase all their alcohol from ABC stores. If they want a specialty item, they have to make the request through the purchasing department, and then pay a state tax on the shipment.

Shipments directly to your home would eliminate the middle man and Isbell hopes for a level playing field.

"If a California, Oregon, Washington wine, California, whatever, can deliver directly to your door, then the local retailers should be able to deliver directly to your door," she said.

All products can be ordered as a special order at any store location in the state.

All special orders must be ordered by the case and the store personnel will take the order and forward it on to the purchasing department.

The merchandise will then be ordered from the supplier and upon arrival, the product will be shipped to the store. The store will notify the customer that their order is in and ready for pickup, but Isbell has another concern.

"Because ABC regulations for us are very stringent on making sure that anyone that looks under 30, we're supposed to check their ID," she said.

Even if lawmakers eventually make it legal, wine delivery to your front door is still a way's away.

The task force has until December 2020 to come to an agreement. The task force is made up of business owners, ABC board members and state lawmakers.

Representative Terri Collins of Decatur is one of them. We've reached out to her and are waiting for a comment.