Alabama legislators share news from inside locked down Capitol during protest, violence

Alabama's members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate are among those inside the U.S. Capitol as protesters supporting President Donald Trump have broken past barriers.

Here's some of what they are saying on social media:

Here’s a short video I recorded commenting on what occurred today here at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/xbkSJg6gUk — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 6, 2021

Attorney General Steve Marshall Statement Condemning Violent Acts at U.S. Capitol https://t.co/N3HfdQoOcZ pic.twitter.com/SE9zuruCct — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) January 6, 2021

MY FULL STATEMENT ON CAPITOL VIOLENCE: pic.twitter.com/LdpMazHkJt — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

“Now is the time for Congress, not violent protestors, to either certify or reject the state’s electoral votes as required by our Constitution.” -Secretary of State @JohnHMerrill Read more: https://t.co/2QILYARG6A pic.twitter.com/cOcuvCUG8t — Secretary of State (@alasecofstate) January 6, 2021

We must remember that the GOP is the party of law and order, and protests, no matter how passionate, must always be peaceful. I pray that order will soon be restored at the U.S. Capitol and that the police officers working to end the chaos will remain safe. — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) January 6, 2021

God has brought this nation through many dark days over the past 240 plus years. We have always been able to settle our disputes peaceably. I believe He will continue to guide & protect this nation. However, as a nation we need to see His guidance in peace. He is in full control! — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 6, 2021

I am sheltering in a safe location and praying for the safety of our nation, members of Congress, congressional staff, law enforcement, and Capitol Hill residents. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 6, 2021

Today is a very dark day for our country. I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 6, 2021

Congressmen safe (as far as I know). As strong supporter of Rule of Law, I hope EVERYONE who illegally breached Capitol is prosecuted to fullest extent of the law. Quite frankly, I am surprised by the constraint of Capitol Police. Senseless. Achieves nothing productive. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

House evacuation complete (as far as I know). Safe. Evacuation hurried but otherwise orderly. Heard loud shouting echoing down Capitol halls during evacuation. Thank Capitol Police! As House evacuated, Capitol Police ran to where we had just left. Waiting further instructions. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021