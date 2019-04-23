Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama legislative committee narrowly rejects concealed carry bill

The legislation is backed by gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has narrowly rejected a proposal to allow people to carry concealed handguns in public without getting a special permit.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee on Tuesday voted down the proposal by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. A motion to advance the bill to the Senate floor failed on a 6-5 vote.

Allen said people should be able to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms without paying a fee.

The legislation is backed by gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association.

The proposal has come under opposition from state sheriffs and the group Moms Demand Action. Sheriffs have said the permits are needed for public safety.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events