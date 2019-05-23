Clear

Alabama lawmakers vote to abolish judge-signed marriage licenses

House of Representatives voted 67-26

May. 23, 2019
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have voted to abolish judge-signed marriage licenses as some conservative probate judges continue to object to same-sex marriage.

House of Representatives voted 67-26 Thursday for the bill that would replace marriage licenses with a new form called a marriage certificate. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

For years a few conservative probate judges in Alabama have refused to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they don't have to issue them to gay and lesbian couples.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton says he's proposed the change so people can get marriage documents in every county.

Democratic Rep. Neil Rafferty, the only openly gay member of the House, said he believed the bill was "born out of prejudice."

