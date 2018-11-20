Clear
Alabama lawmakers talking increased gas tax

There could be a big change on the horizon for Alabama drivers that could result in higher gas prices, but better roads. WAAY31 has confirmed through the governor's office, lawmakers want to resurrect the gas tax in the 2019 legislative session.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 6:44 PM
Right now if you came to an Alabama gas station you'd be paying an 18 cent per gallon state tax on gas. That tax that could go up next year.

"If that's what it takes to get them fixed I think we need to," said Alabama driver, Kenneth Cothren.

Kenneth Cothren says he's on the road often for work and says a gas tax hike could be a necessary evil.

"Nobody likes increases but that's what life is about," Cothren.

"As long as the money is used right as long as its used what its supposed to be used for," said Ron Monk.

The Alabama state gas tax has not increased since 1992. While lawmakers haven't figured out any details for a hike, we know a measure last year failed. It would have increased the tax by 4 cents in 2017, 2 in 2019, 3 in 2024. House speaker Mac McCutcheon says this time he's optimistic because the public is more informed and traffic conditions have gotten worse

"There are bad roads that need to be fixed," said Cothren.

Lawmakers said Tuesday they're still working out the logistics. If they introduce this, it would be in March 2019.
It would include other measures like finding a way for electric car drivers to contribute, and focusing on the population increase.

