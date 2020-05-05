Alabama lawmakers return for shortened session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have resumed a shortened legislative session focused on state budgets.

Legislators had taken a nearly two month break during the COVID-19 outbreak but returned to Montgomery to pass state budgets and a few other bills. Legislators wore masks.

Members of the 105-member House of Representatives spaced themselves out over two floors at the Alabama Statehouse in order to keep distance between members. Only 60 members of the 105-member House answered roll.

Some suggested it was futile to pass budgets before the state had a better estimate of the impact of the virus on state revenue and expenditures.