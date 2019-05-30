Alabama lawmakers approve campus free speech bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have approved legislation requiring public universities to develop and adopt policies protecting campus free speech.

The legislation limits university officials' ability to cancel campus speakers.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to amend the legislation to push back the implementation date to July 2020. University representatives say the change was needed to give them more time to comply with the legislation and to avoid unnecessary litigation.

The Senate approved the amended legislation 24-1, and the House concurred 73-26

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Supporters say the bill is to encourage free expression, but some Democrats argue the bill offers protections to racist speakers such as neo-Nazis.