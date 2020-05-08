Alabama lawmakers approve $1.25 billion school bond issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers on Thursday approved a $1.25 billion bond issue for school construction in the largest capital improvement project in more than a decade.

The House of Representatives voted 68-5 for the bond issue to fund capital improvement projects at public schools, universities and two-year colleges.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. Ivey proposed the bond issue in her State of the State address earlier this year.

Rep. Bill Poole, the chairman of the House education, said each school system would get a minimum of $400,000 and then additional money based on school system size and the state’s school funding formula.