Alabama lawmakers advance bill aimed at transgender athletes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would bar transgender students from some sports teams.

The House State Government Committee voted 8-4 for the Gender Is Real Legislative Act by Republican Rep. Chris Pringle.

The bill would ban K-12 schools from allowing trans athletes to compete under their gender identity and instead require students to participate under the gender listed on their original birth certificate.

Pringle says the bill is designed to ensure a level playing field in girls' sporting events. The Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign says the bill appears to be more about discrimination than fairness.