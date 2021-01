A push is on to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

An Alabama lawmaker, Rep. Kirk Hatcher (D), pre-filed a bill to designate the 19th day of June as Juneteenth. Hatcher represents District 78, which includes Montgomery.

It would be observed as a state holiday under his proposal.

Juneteenth is a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

The state's next legislative session is set to begin Feb. 2.

You can read the pre-filed bill below: