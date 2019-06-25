Alabama lawmaker wants changes to Highway 72 at Dug Hill Road after another deadly crash

On Tuesday, an Alabama lawmaker said he's ready to make changes to Highway 72 at Dug Hill Road after the second deadly crash in less than a month.

Tuesday's crash killed a passenger in a truck, just two weeks after a couple died at the same intersection.

Steve Hernandez said he's lived near the Dug Hill Road and Highway 72 East intersection for nearly 20 years, and each wreck is different, but many of them are deadly.

"There is no generic one. They are just all horrific," he said.

He said he and his family have been in crashes at the intersection, and he does what he can to make it safely across the road.

"I go like this and like this...And then I proceed and that is the safest way of negotiating the intersection," he said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation conducted a safety study on the road in 2018, and decided a traffic signal could actually cause more accidents. Alabama Senator Sam Givhan represents the district and said he's requested a meeting with the Department of Transportation to discuss adding a traffic signal.

Givhan said although the department thinks it could cause more wrecks, he thinks the wrecks would not be as serious or deadly.

Hernandez hopes a signal is added to give him some peace of mind when crossing the intersection.

"When we hear of accidents right now, all we do is listen to social media and news to see if it's one of our loved ones or somebody we know," he said.

Senator Givhan said he's hoping to meet with officials about the road sometime in the next month. More than 8,000 people have signed a petition asking for a red light on the intersection.