Alabama lawmaker outburst brings security to House floor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Security came to the Alabama House of Representatives after a lawmaker yelled at the House speaker.
Alabama Public Television video shows Rep. Juandalyn Givan repeatedly shouting at Speaker Mac McCutcheon during Thursday debate.
The incident began after McCutcheon banged the House gavel to signal Givan had broken decorum rules when she referred to her "cowardly Republican colleagues" while criticizing Republicans for how they run the House.
Givan shouted back that she has a "right to say what I'm saying." McCutcheon turned off her microphone as Givan continued to shout from the House floor. The incident continued at the speaker's desk.
Givan left the chamber with security behind her. House Clerk Jeff Woodard said Givan voluntarily left after McCutcheon called security.
An email to Givan for comment was not immediately returned.
