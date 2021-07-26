Alabama law: Businesses, schools, governments can’t demand Covid-19 vaccinations for entry, service

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday said his office has seen an increase in coronavirus vaccine-related questions and complaints.

In a news release, Marshall reminds people of the Alabama law passed earlier this year that dictates what governments, businesses and schools cannot do when it comes to citizens and their vaccination status.

“Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions,” he said in the release.

See the release and the full law below:

Many Alabamians may not be aware of the new law passed by the Legislature and enacted by the Governor in May 2021. The law contains four provisions:

It prohibits state and local governmental entities from issuing or requiring the publication or sharing of immunization records not otherwise required by law;

It prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring vaccination as a condition for receiving government services or for entry into a government building;

It prohibits institutions of education—both public and private—from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance; and

It prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow admission, to an individual based on the customer’s immunization status or lack of immunization documentation.