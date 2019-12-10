Alabama lands 14 on 2019 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team placed 14 players on the 2019 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees. This marks the 12th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Juniors Jerry Jeudy (WR), Alex Leatherwood (OL) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (OL) were first-team selections on offense, while redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings (LB) and junior Xavier McKinney (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.

Redshirt junior center Landon Dickerson was named to the second-team offense along with juniors Najee Harris (RB), DeVonta Smith (WR), Tua Tagovailoa (QB) and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Seniors Raekwon Davis (DL), Trevon Diggs (DB) and redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis were second-team choices on defense.

The 2019 SEC individual award winners will be announced Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be released Thursday.