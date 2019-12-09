Clear
Alabama lands 11 on 2019 Associated Press All-SEC Team

Crimson Tide lands a league-high 11 players.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team landed a league-high 11 players on the 2019 Associated Press All-SEC Team, including five first-teamers, the media outlet announced Monday.

Alabama’s first-team selections include senior defensive back Trevon Diggs, redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings, juniors Xavier McKinney (safety), DeVonta Smith (wide receiver) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (offensive tackle).

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, juniors Najee Harris (running back), Jerry Jeudy (wide receiver), Alex Leatherwood (offensive lineman), Tua Tagovailoa (quarterback) and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle were second-team picks on offense.

