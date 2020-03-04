Alabama judge delays reckless murder trial of former NASA astronaut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A judge in Alabama is delaying the reckless murder trial of a former NASA astronaut charged in a crash that killed two girls four years ago.
Former space shuttle commander James Halsell was set for trial next week. But the defense requested a postponement citing the death of his lead attorney's father and a judge agreed. No new date was set.
Halsell was arrested after a car crash killed two sisters and severely injured their father and a woman in 2016. Authorities say he was under the influence of alcohol.
The defense blames the wreck on sleeping medication.
