Alabama judge delays reckless murder trial of former NASA astronaut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A judge in Alabama is delaying the reckless murder trial of a former NASA astronaut charged in a crash that killed two girls four years ago.

Former space shuttle commander James Halsell was set for trial next week. But the defense requested a postponement citing the death of his lead attorney's father and a judge agreed. No new date was set.

Halsell was arrested after a car crash killed two sisters and severely injured their father and a woman in 2016. Authorities say he was under the influence of alcohol.

The defense blames the wreck on sleeping medication.