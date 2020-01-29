Clear
Alabama judge: Jurors can't hear of astronaut's DUI in crash case

James Halsell; Credit: NASA

An Alabama judge issued the ruling Tuesday in the reckless murder case against retired NASA space shuttle pilot James Halsell.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge is barring prosecutors from telling jurors about a former astronaut's drunken driving conviction in his upcoming trial over a deadly wreck.

The judge agreed with defense claims that prosecutors shouldn't be able to use evidence of Halsell's 2014 DUI conviction in California since tests showed no alcohol in his system after the fatal wreck.

