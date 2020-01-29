Alabama judge: Jurors can't hear of astronaut's DUI in crash case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge is barring prosecutors from telling jurors about a former astronaut's drunken driving conviction in his upcoming trial over a deadly wreck.

An Alabama judge issued the ruling Tuesday in the reckless murder case against retired NASA space shuttle pilot James Halsell. Halsell is set to go on trial in March in a car crash that killed two young sisters in rural Tuscaloosa County in 2016.

The judge agreed with defense claims that prosecutors shouldn't be able to use evidence of Halsell's 2014 DUI conviction in California since tests showed no alcohol in his system after the fatal wreck.