Alabama jobless rate unchanged at 2.7%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's unemployment rate remains at a record low 2.7%.

A news release issued by the state on Monday says the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for January was unchanged from December. It's below the national rate and more than 1 percentage point better than the state rate from a year earlier.

The rate represents nearly 2.2 million people who are working and about 61,000 who aren't.

Average weekly earnings increased about $42 from a year ago. Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%, while Wilcox County in rural west Alabama is highest at 9%.