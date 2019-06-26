Clear

Alabama issues warrant for ‘attack squirrel’ owner

He has been on the run since earlier this month.

The owner of an alleged attack squirrel now is facing state charges.

The Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources has issued a warrant for Mickey Paulk for illegal possession of a wild animal.

He could be fined between $250 and $500, and could possibly get some extra jail time, too.

Paulk has been on the run since earlier this month when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest him on possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Deputies say they got a tip that Paulk was using the squirrel to attack, and giving it meth to keep it aggressive.

Paulk, speaking to WAAY 31 and in a Facebook post, has laughed off that claim.

He told WAAY 31 he will surrender to authorities, but has not yet done so.

