Alabama is one of four states to not report lung injury cases from vaping

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report out this week, Alabama is one of only four states that has not reported any lung injury cases from vaping.

The Alabama Department of Public Health tells WAAY 31, right now, the state is investigating 16 cases that could be linked to vaping, but they aren't confirmed. They're still going over patients' medical records before they submit anything to the CDC.

They're also researching the issue, so statewide policies on vaping can be created.

"Gathering this information to provide this information to our prevention bureau, tobacco bureau, so that they can formulate policies related to this and have further discussion with that division as it does relate to the problem of vaping," said Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On Friday, we learned at least one Alabama lawmaker is considering drafting a flat-out ban.

Donnie Blair has been vaping for five years. He also owns Green Worx CBD & Vape in south Huntsville.

Blair says as the number of vaping-related deaths rise in the U.S., with 12 so far, his business has suffered. He fears a vaping ban would be drastic and says there's misinformation about the dangers.

"I feel it's a rush to judgment because the part you see out today is not nicotine deaths, it is illegal THC cartridges. It's kinda just putting a cloud over nicotine," Blair said.

The CDC seems to back his claim, saying products containing marijuana are contributing to the mysterious lung injury outbreak. Until Alabama health officials learn everything they can about the 16 potential patients here, they won't submit anything to the CDC.

The CDC says if you started vaping to quit smoking, you should not return to traditional cigarettes, but you should consider quitting vaping, especially if your products contain THC.